AMR will land in the US with hotels in Hawaii or Florida

AMResorts plans to land in the US with its all-inclusive hotels, in destinations like Hawaii or Florida. This project was postponed by the Apple Leisure Group, which is now a part of Hyatt, as it considered that the business model would lead to higher operating costs in this country.

However, Javier Coll, Head of Global Business Development Group at ALG, believes that “it just comes down to whether you can charge to work around the extra expense with labor and all that stuff, and our conclusion is yes.” can,” said the International Hotel Investment Forum.

With the ALG purchase, Hyatt doubled its portfolio of resorts, and according to Coll, unification with Hyatt was simplified by “cultural similarities” between the companies, in terms of prioritizing the care of its guests and employees. He noted, “Your values ​​may be written on paper, but when you get to know people, you realize that they really live by those values, the same way we do.”

Similarly, during the Tianguis Turístico de México, Gonzalo del Bion, President of AMResorts, “Fortunately, Hayat was interested in us not only because of our origins, but also because of our business model and talent,” he said at a press conference. “They recognized that we must continue to run our business independently, but with access to life resources.”

Hyatt with AMR forecasts for 2023 have AMResorts revenue of $2.3 billion, adding openers in Mexico such as Secrets Impression Moxché, which expects to open in October 2022; Dreams Cozumel Cape Resort & Spa September 2022; and The Secrets Impression Isla Mujeres in December 2022.

In addition, the company will open Zoetry Marigot Bay St. Lucía during 2022 and at the end of the same year will open Dreams Flora Resort & Spa in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

As mentioned REPORTUR.mxCole noted at the time that in the small islands of the Caribbean, “workers do not generally live far from their places of origin, but in countries such as the Dominican Republic and Mexico, many employees have returned to their cities, found work there and have not returned.” (ALG discloses why there are staff shortages only in some Caribbean islands.)