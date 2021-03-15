America’s Cup: Close race between New Zealand and Italy | Free Press

Auckland (AFP) In the Copa America match between defending champions New Zealand and Italy, a close race is still emerging.

After the second day, the battle for the most famous international sailing trophy is 2-2. “Luna Rossa” with Francesco Bruni (Italy) and Jimmy Spithill (Australia) lead 2-1. The perfectly sailing third race gave the Italians their second winning point in light eight-decade winds, 37 seconds behind at the end.

In the fourth race, the New Zealanders counterattacked: “Te Rehutai” captain Peter Burling and his team dominated the tour with strong centering, better timing and good speed in light winds, which until then had been the strength of the Italians. Emirates Airline New Zealand finished one minute and three seconds ahead of Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli.

“Today these conditions were of great merit for the flagship boat. The 41-year-old said,“ Both boats have proven they can win races. ”In terms of individual racing successes, the two-time Copa America winner with 16 wins since this week is the most successful captain. The helm in America’s Cup history, ahead of Russell Coates (New Zealand, 14 wins) and Dennis Konner (13 wins). The 36th Copa America has been running since 1851 on Saturday (4.15 AM German Time / Servos TV). The team that reaches seven wins. Firstly.