Women’s soccer in the United States bid farewell to the Olympic tournament with the goals and bronze medal.

The world champions suddenly missed the final in a duel with their neighbors from Canada.

As a consolation, star Megan Rapinoe scored two dream goals against Australia.

American superstar Megan Rapinoe led the Olympic soccer world champions with two goals of their dreams to win the Bronze Medal for the Consolation Award. In 4:3 (3:1) in the minor final against Australia, the former world soccer player flew a corner kick directly into the goal (8) and scored two goals with a shot (21).

Long-range Carli Lloyd (45 + 1/51) also scored twice after that. Thus, the four-time Olympic champion won the bronze medal for the first time after the failed gold mission.

Rapinoe and Lloyd leave their careers open

It’s great. It’s not necessarily what we really wanted, because of course we always want to win every championship. But it really means a lot,” said Rapinoe (36), who didn’t make a decision right away like Lloyd (39). The game wanted to meet about her future in the national team.

For Down Under’s Matildas, star striker Sam Kerr (17) meanwhile equaled and climbed to the top scorers in Australia with a total of 48 goals. Caitlin Fore (54) and former Munich resident Emily Jelnick (90) made her sexy again.

The United States, who traveled to Japan as the top favorites, failed after a largely disappointing semi-final appearance against Canada (0:1), and Australia lost to Sweden (0:1).

Transferred due to heat: Australia and Sweden play for Olympic gold

The United States, who traveled to Japan as the top favorites, failed after a largely disappointing semi-final appearance against Canada (0:1), and Australia lost to Sweden (0:1). The two winning teams will compete for gold on Friday.

Due to the expected heat, according to the Swedish Federation, the final will be moved from noon to evening (2:00 pm CEST). Accordingly, it will be held in Yokohama instead of Tokyo, where the athletics competitions are held simultaneously at the Olympic Stadium.

After winning the gold medal in 2016 in Rio, the German national team missed qualifying for Tokyo until the quarter-finals of the 2019 World Cup (AFP / How)

The Olympic women's soccer bronze medal starts eight minutes later with a big kick: world champion Megan Rapinoe of the United States kicks a corner kick against Australia in the lead.

