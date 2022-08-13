American football players can hope for in the millions

Hamburg – American football players face the prospect of paying millions. A district court has approved a proposed settlement between the players and the federation in the amount of US$24 million.

The final decision should be made on the 5th of December. “Importantly, the undisputed settlement fulfills the plaintiffs’ objective in litigation: equal pay. The Court is satisfied that the settlement is a fair and reasonable solution,” she said in a statement.

In May, the US Soccer Federation and the women’s and men’s national team associations agreed to a historic wage agreement that guarantees all players equal pay, including bonuses, in the future. This was preceded by a year-long legal battle as the players, led by Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, resisted discrimination. Lawyers will now submit a list of eligible players to the court.

The two parties had already agreed on the $24 million in February. $2 million of that should flow into a fund that helps players beyond their careers and promotes women’s football.