American Airlines has purchased hypersonic aircraft. What speed do they reach

American Airlinesthe major airline of the United States, announce it It has agreed to purchase 20 supersonic Overture aircraft developed by Boom Supersonic.

According to the manufacturer of this aircraft It will be able to fly twice as fast as the fastest commercial airliner which is currently working.

In the joint statement by the airline, the amount invested by the airline is not detailed, But they state that a non-refundable deposit was paid for the initial 20 aircraft, with an option to add another 40 in the future.

The other US company that also agreed to buy Overture planes is United AirlinesIt is one of the largest airlines in the country. Last year, the airline announced that will buy 15 hypersonic aircraft produced by Boom, With the option to get another 35.

More about supersonic aircraft

in july, Boom revealed the final production design for Overture . It is scheduled to launch in 2025 and will carry its first passengers in 2029.

Dubbed "Son of Concorde", Introduction Promise to fly to At a speed of Mach 1.7, which is equivalent to 2099.16 kilometers per hour.

The plane will be able to transport 65 to 80 passengers and the total range will be 4,250 nautical miles (7,871 kilometres).

The aircraft is ‘designed to run on 100% sustainable aviation fuel’ as detailed by the developers.

According to the developer of the aircraft, The introduction will be able to connect New York and London in just 3 and a half hours, Or fly the sky between Los Angeles and Sydney in just over 8 hours.

picture: American Airlines Group