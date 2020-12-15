Alvarez vs. Smith: Who defeated Canelo Alvarez for his only professional loss

This weekend brings a massive middleweight match as Middleweight Champion Canelo Alvarez faces fellow champ Callum Smith in a match with three different versions of the Super Middleweight title at stake. The main card starts on Saturday at 8 PM and we can expect Alvarez and Smith to walk the track at 11 PM EST.

Alvarez enters the battle with a score of 53-1-2. The multiple weight class champion suffered his only defeat in losing the majority decision to Floyd Mayweather. Two judges in that fight were in favor of Mayweather (116-112 and 117-111) and one judge scored it in a 114-114 draw. Alvarez entered the fight 42-0-1 before losing zero.

The two draws on Alvarez’s record definitely come at different times in his career. In his fifth fight in his career, he ended a tie with Jorge Juarez. His second draw came in his 52nd career battle. His first fight was against Gennadiy Golovkin, and he won by majority decision over GGG one year later to claim the vacancy. The ring Title Middleweight. The end of a three-way battle with GGG is still possible in 2021.

Smith enters the fight with a record 27-0 and makes a unanimous decision on John Ryder to defend his super middleweight title. Smith is recognized The ring The magazine is at the top of the Super Middleweight division, but this is a critical step in competition as Alvarez moves into the division.