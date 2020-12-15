Ubisoft offers a new free game for a limited time

Ubisoft has made another free to download and play game and keep it for a limited time via the Uplay Store, Ubisoft’s digital computer storefront. The freebie is part of a larger ongoing event called Ubisoft Happy Holidays, which runs from December 14th to December 18th. During this window, the French game developer and publisher offers free content every day. Yesterday, she gave some for free Assassins Creed Valhalla A bonus package with some digital goodies. Today, he dedicates an entire game, Starlink: Battle of Atlas, Free.

Usually, with such freebies, there are restrictions associated with it. This time is an exception, although there are some caveats. Firstly, since the giveaway is limited to the Uplay store, this means that the giveaway is also limited to the PC only. The game is also available on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, but for now, there is no way to grab these versions of the game for free.

Another caveat is that it’s unclear how long the game will be free. In other words, Ubisoft does not specify whether or not the game will be free for the day only or whether it will be free for the rest of the event. Whatever the case, once you download it, you will have it forever as long as you keep the same account that you downloaded it with.

🎉 One free gift a day!

🗓 Dec 14th to Dec 18th

🎁 Today’s Gift: Free copy of Starlink: Battle for Atlas Digital Edition Embed a Tweet PC

👉 https://t.co/DlFzQzZKx1 Ubisoft (@ Ubisoft) December 15, 2020

As for the game itself, it was released again in 2018 via Ubisoft Toronto. A science fiction adventure game, Starlink Especially contains an optional component from Play to Life and Fox star Content. The latter is limited to the Nintendo Switch version of the game.

“Command a group of interstellar pilots dedicated to liberating the Atlas Star System from Grax and Forgotten Legion,” reads the game’s official stadium. Start your adventure with 4 7 stars, 6 pilots and 12 weapons – all included.

