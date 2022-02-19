All countries, participants and songs – the most important information about the Eurovision Song Contest

Admittedly, ESC’s recent participation was a disappointment – but it wouldn’t be the Eurovision Song Contest if the hope of a better performance didn’t attract millions of people in Germany to screens every year. According to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which has been organizing the country music exchange since 1956, about 7.7 million people from Germany have watched the 2021 ESC final in Rotterdam. ESC fatigue looks different.

When will it be clear who Germany will send to the race this year, and why Australia is actually allowed to participate in a European music competition? We answer the most pressing questions about 66. Eurovision Song Contest.

Where will ESC 2022 be held?

Since Italy won the song contest last year, the ESC 2022 tournament will be held there. The place is Palasport Olimpico Turin.

At the end of the selection process, the northern Italian city was victorious over Bologna, Milan, Pesaro and Rimini. Roma withdrew from the race early because the multi-purpose hall there PalaLottomatica did not meet the requirements of the organizers due to its advanced age, as the website eurovision.de . website mentioned.

When will ESC 2022 be held?

The last The Eurovision Song Contest takes place on a day May 14, 2022 instead of. Start at 9 pm. The semi-finals find on May 10 and 12 Everyone at 12:00 pm.

What countries are participating in ESC 2022?

Italy is one of the so-called “Big Five” countries that qualified directly for the ESC Final. Thus, Germany, France, Spain and Great Britain have already automatically qualified for the final.

41 countries participating in ESC 2022:

Albania Georgia Moldova Sweden Armenia Greece the black Mountain Switzerland Azerbaijan Great Britain Holland Serbia Australia Ireland North Macedonia Slovenia Belgium Iceland Norway Spain Bulgaria Israel Austria Czech Republic Denmark Italia Poland Ukraine Germany Croatia Portugal Cyprus Estonia Latvia Romania Finland Lithuania Russia France Malta San Marino

Why does Australia participate in ESC?

It is not critical to participate in Eurovision whether the country belongs to Europe geographically or politically. Instead, the country must be an “active member of the European Broadcasting Union”. Any person operating a national broadcasting service within the European broadcasting area or within a country represented in the Council of Europe is a member. For this reason, Armenia, Israel and Azerbaijan, for example, regularly participate in the Economic and Social Council.

As an associated member of EBU, a special regulation has been created for ESC-crazy Australia. Since Down Under first entered the song contest in 2015, the country has been a regular participant. If Australia wins the ESC title, the subsequent competition will not be held there but in an EBU partner country.

How does the initial German Economic and Social Council resolution work?

Whoever participates in the Eurovision Song Contest for Germany will be decided in the preliminary round of the German ESC. Each participating country can independently organize such a national preliminary round, and there are no specific guidelines for this process.

In Germany, the ARD is responsible for the initial decision. The selection process for ESC 2022 has changed. After the broadcasting association recently relied mainly on the judgment of a specialized jury, this time the public must decide on the candidate of the German Economic and Social Council. An expert jury is pre-selecting only from a total of 944 musicians from Germany who have applied to join ESC in Italy by November 30, 2021.

Available musicians and bands will be announced February 10 On the German ESC website eurovision.de . website announced.

This is how it goes:

Monday 28 February: Start voting online.

Friday 4 March: ESC Day at ARD – ARD Radio stations invite listeners to vote for their favourites. In the evening, at 8.15 pm, the third ARD will broadcast the program “Germany 12 points – preliminary decision of the German Economic and Social Council” live from Berlin, at the end of which it will be clear who got the most votes and who will get to start for Germany in ESC in Turin go.

When will ESC Songchecks 2022 take place?

There are a number of ECOSOC-related programs in which country candidates and their songs are presented to the public. The so-called ESC song checks are offered directly on eurovision.de. These are the broadcast dates for the 2022 shows:

Wednesday, April 20, 8:15 p.m.: ESC song check, part 1.

Thursday, April 21, 8:15 p.m.: ESC song check, Part Two.

Friday, April 22, 8:15 p.m.: ESC song check, Part Three.

Saturday, April 23, 8:15 p.m.: ESC song check, Part 4.

ESC 2022: Who are the participants?

Some participants have already been identified, but preliminary decisions are still pending in many countries. Once we know that, we will list all the participating works and their songs here.