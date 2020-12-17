Liverpool beat Tottenham to move to the top of the English Premier League

With the match seemingly close to a 1-1 draw, the Brazilian striker delivered a moment of real quality in the 90th minute, heading hard from a corner kick to lead the visiting team to a 2–1 victory.

Although the result is still early in the season, it could be pivotal in the race for the title, as the two sides vie for top spot before kick-off.

Winning now takes the defending champions by three points from their rivals and also marks the rest of the league.

Speaking after the match, Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said his team deserved a late win and praised Firmino for only his third goal in the league this season.

“It was a really good game from us. It’s exactly the way you should play. You have chances, you score,” Klopp told BBC Radio 5 Live. “I love talking about Bobby [Firmino] Goals But we always seem shocked […] It is not rare that he scores. “He is a top-tier player and scoring goals but he has some things to do for us that sometimes make him out of the box for us. I couldn’t be happier for him and us because he was a very important big goal.” Read: Barcelona face Paris Saint-Germain in a selection from the round of 16 of the Champions League The best team lost Liverpool are now unbeaten in their last 66 league matches at Anfield, but they could have easily lost that record on Wednesday. As expected, Jose Mourinho put his squad to punish Liverpool on the counterattack and his game plan almost paid off. READ Kanye West donates two million dollars, pays tuition for George Floyd’s daughter Stephen Burgoyne hit the post and squandered Harry Kane from close range in an exciting few minutes in the second half, but the visitor kept regretting the missed opportunities. “Too close to a win, not too close to a draw,” Mourinho, visibly disappointed, told Amazon Prime after the match. “We missed the opportunities, we had opportunities and dominated the game. A draw would be a bad result so you can imagine how we feel defeated. “Very good performance, of course some mistakes, some things to improve, very unfair result. “Today, Liverpool did not look like a champion team, the European champions, the world champions. That difference was not on the field.” When the referee blew the blank whistle, the cameras showed Mourinho and Klopp participating in a petition exchange that apparently ended amicably. When asked what was being shared, Mourinho said he had told Klopp that “the better team lost” and questioned the Germans’ strange moving actions on the touchline. “he is [Klopp] I disagree, but that’s his opinion. “ Read: Gerard Houllier, former Liverpool and France coach, dies at the age of 73 There were emotional scenes before kick-off with the limited number of fans on the field as they watched a minute of applause in memory of the former Liverpool manager. Gerard Ollier. The 73-year-old is credited with changing club during his successful reign, winning the treble in the 2000-01 season. Liverpool now faces a tough test at home against incoming Crystal Palace in the Premier League as Tottenham host Leicester City.