Alessandra Keeler wins in the United States

In the absence of the top French riders, the 26-year-old from Nidwalden won the World Cup in the USA, 37 seconds ahead of Sweden’s Jenny Rissveds. Anne Terpstra of the Netherlands came in third.

This makes Keeler the first Swiss to win the World Cup in cross-country since Jolanda Neff at La Presse almost four years ago. After climbing to the podium in a cross-country race for the first time in three weeks, finishing third in the World Cup at home in Lenzerheide and celebrating her first victory in the short race five days later in Andorra, she helped define the duel. Today’s victory at Snowshoe Rissveds is up front thanks to an attack before the final round.

Jolanda Neff managed difficult conditions with rain, muddy land and thin air at an altitude of about 1,500 meters above sea level. M- Not interfering in the struggle for coronation positions after another health setback. The Olympic champion had to give up after a quick start and was ranked fifth.

Sina Fry, who, like Neve, had recently been forced to declare his defeat by illness in Vallnord, decided not to make the overseas trip. Linda Indergand has been denied travel to Snowshoe after testing positive for coronavirus.