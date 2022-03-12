Alejandro Mallorcas, US Secretary of Security, will visit Mexico

For the fourth time, the Secretary of Homeland Security of the United States, Alexander MayorcasHe will travel to Mexico City to meet with the authorities of our country and discuss security-related issues.

The information was published in Washington, United States, and indicates that Mayorkas will be in Mexico on March 14th.

According to official US government sources, in Mexico City, Minister Mallorcas will meet with Mexican government officials to “discuss a regional approach to curbing irregular immigration” and establish viable legal pathways for immigration flows.

Mallorcas is then scheduled to meet with Costa Rican government officials, international organizations and civil society representatives to discuss “joint efforts to address the root causes of irregular migration and regional efforts related to migration management.”

Mayorkas’ exact agenda will be announced over the weekend

Mallorcas visited Mexico for the first time in June 2021He met with Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and Attorney General of the Republic Alejandro Gertz Manero.

The second visit was recorded on August 10, during which he met Marcelo Ebrard.

The third visit to Mexico took place in October 2021 to participate in the interview between President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and the United States Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken.

