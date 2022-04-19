Alberto Fernandez calls on Latin American countries to reconsider relations with Venezuela | international

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez has called on Latin American countries to “review” their diplomatic relations with Venezuela, highlighting progress made by Nicolás Maduro’s regime with regard to human rights.

Argentine Head of State, Alberto FernandezLatin American nations were asked on Monday to “review” their diplomatic relations with Venezuela, a call he made as interim president of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean Nations (CELAC).

We believe that the time has come to help Venezuela, through dialogue, fully restore its normal functioning as a state and as a society. “We will not achieve this if we leave him alone, without ambassadors and without interest,” the Argentine president said at a press conference, where he was accompanied by the Ecuadorean President, Guillermo Laso.

The Argentine president considered that Argentina “wants, as a first step, to restore full diplomatic relations with Venezuela.”

“It is a step we are taking and I call on all Latin American countries to review it, because Venezuela has gone through a difficult time”he added.

In this sense, Fernandez stressed that many of Venezuela’s problems “are beginning to fade over time,” thanks in part to the work of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, and the agreements reached. International Contact Group on Venezuela.

Diplomatic relations between Argentina and Venezuela were strained during the term of liberal Mauricio Macri (2015-2019), who recognized the leader of the Venezuelan parliament, Juan Guido, as the legitimate president of his country.

Ecuador’s position

And on the full recovery of diplomatic relations with Venezuela, the Ecuadorean president, for his part, said that his chief executive will “research” and “analyze” it.

“We are not ready to make a decision yet, but we welcome President Fernandez’s invitation,” Lasso said, adding that Ecuador views the diplomatic rapprochement between the United States and Venezuela “with respect.”

These are sovereign actions that we view with respect on our part. In this regard, the Ecuadorean President indicated that we will always prefer dialogue in the relationship and that dialogue can overcome past conflicts.

latin america unit

During his speech, Fernandez reiterated the need to achieve “complete” unity within Celac.

“The President (Lasso) agreed that together we could make this call to the fraternity of Latin America and the Caribbean, within the framework of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean Nations. I am very happy that the President accompanies me on this initial proposal.”

The appearance came as Lasso’s first official visit to Argentina, the third by a Latin American leader this month after Bolivian President Luis Arres and Chilean President Gabriel Borek via Buenos Aires.