Aladdin’s director reveals a surprising effect to a whole new world

The Aladdin co-director has revealed a song based on Superman called “A Whole New World.” The Little Mermaid John Musker and Ron Clements directed the engrossing production, which stars Scott Weinger in the title role opposite Linda Larkin as Jasmine and Robin Williams as the Genie. Williams’ portrayal as the Genie remained a fan-favorite aspect of the film, with the comedian’s funny, understated performance raising the film’s profile both critically and commercially. Aladdin was a success for Disney, becoming the first animated film to gross over half a billion dollars and the highest-grossing animated film at the time of its release, a record that was broken two years later by another Disney giant, 1994’s The Lion King.

During one of Aladdin’s first attempts to woo Princess Jasmine, he takes her for a ride on his magic carpet, allowing her to break out of her sheltered life in the palace and enjoy a new and exhilarating experience. The romantic sequence features the song that has since become synonymous with the film and become a hit in its own right, “A Whole New World”. While speaking to Yahoo! Movie, Musker explains the surprising impact of the song, which came from Christopher Reeve’s version of Superman. See what he has to say below:

“We wanted a musical scene, perfect for a dream date where Aladdin takes Jasmine flying on his rug. We were so impressed by the Superman movie that Christopher Reeve Margot Kidder takes Lois Lane on this incredible date. Did we know that a whole new world would become a staple of ice skating shows? For the next 30 years?No, but kudos to Alan [Menken] and Tim [Rice]. It has stood the test of time and has become part of the fabric of American musical theatre.”

Explaining the legacy of a whole new world

In 1992, “A Whole New World” became the first song from a Disney animated film to top the US Billboard Hot 100, showcasing the instant acclaim it received from audiences. Superman’s inspiration for the song arguably gives “A Whole New World” the transcendent, joyous quality that has drawn so many people over the years, proving that essential influences can sometimes come from the least expected places. While the Superman scene described by Musker is romantic and shares thematic elements with Aladdin and the song itself, the properties are very different, which makes the connection between them an interesting behind the scenes.

Aladdin has remained a beloved classic of Disney’s animated repertoire, spawning two sequels, an animated TV series, a Broadway musical, and a live-action movie. In the live-action movie, which was released in 2019, Naomi Scott and Mena Massoud recreate the famous balcony scene and bring their version of the famous song to life. Plus, the Broadway musical and Disney on Ice shows, Musker mentions, include “A Whole New World” as a key moment and as a hit song. “A Whole New World” was recorded by Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle, bringing the tune to radio so that a wider audience could fall in love with it.

Disney has created many famous songs over the years, such as “Be Our Guest” from Beauty and the Beast, “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid, “You Be In My Heart” from Tarzan, and “Can You Feel the Love”. Tonight” from The Lion King. More recently, “Let It Go” from Frozen has gained widespread acclaim and acclaim, as has Encanto’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” However, “A Whole New World” tops the charts. Aladdin has a special place in the hearts of many as a song that brought the film’s magic to life in a poignant and magical way, and it’s interesting to know that the Man of Steel was part of what made that happen.

