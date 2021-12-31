Airlines start canceling flights before the New Year 2022 in the United States

the More flight cancellations frustrate travelers On the last day of 2021, a fact that hundreds of thousands will almost certainly be affected during the weekend of the New Year 2022 in the United States, according to a report by some airlines in that country, which is before an extension of the omicron variant of covid-19.

The airlines reported that many of the cancellations were due to staff shortages, which was specifically Associated with the increase in cases of Covid-19 virusAs well as cold weather in parts of the United States, it only exacerbates the problem.

By noon Friday on the country’s east coast, airlines had canceled more than 1300 domestic flights and 2700 international flightsAccording to the tracking service FlightAware. That compares with 1,400 cancellations of domestic flights on Thursday.

This brings the total number of cancellations in the US to more than 9,000 since Christmas Eve.

The cancellations come as travel numbers soar as the New Year’s weekend approaches. Since December 16, more than two million passengers per day have passed security checks at US airports, an increase of nearly 100,000 passengers per day since November.

Flight cancellations began to increase shortly before Christmas, especially with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and JetBlue Airways.

On Friday, United Airlines canceled more than 200 flights, or 11 percent of its schedule, and that doesn’t include cancellations from its regional subsidiary United Express. While CommutAir, which operates many United Express flights, He canceled a third of his calendar by noonAccording to the numbers FlightAware.

JetBlue canceled more than 140 flights, or 14 percent of its schedule, and Delta suspended more than 100, or 5 percent, of its flights by Friday noon.

Other forms of transportation have also been affected by the rise in coronavirus cases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that it is monitoring more than 90 cruise ships for the COVID-19 outbreak. The health agency has asked people not to travel on cruise ships, even if they have been fully vaccinated against the disease.

Delta variable residuals and the emergence of a new omicron variant have raised the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in the United States above 350,000, about three times the rate two weeks ago, according to numbers from Johns Hopkins University.

