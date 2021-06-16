Agriculture – Munich – Climate protection: an alliance calling for binding regional development – Bavaria

MUNICH (dpa/lb) – A coalition of academies, chambers and societies have called for wide-ranging changes to the government’s development plan. “We are convinced that mere modernization, any further step in the regional development path, as it has been designed so far, is not enough,” said Manfred Miusga, President of the Bavarian Academy of Rural Areas. , referring, for example, to the stated carbon dioxide reduction targets, species loss and land consumption on Wednesday in Munich.

The State Development Program (LEP) can serve as a central design element for climate-friendly and equitable development in the city and the countryside. Generational equality must also be taken into account. “All themes come together when it comes to space,” emphasized Myosga on behalf of the “Pathways to the Best LEP for Bavaria” initiative.

“The state development program is the right tool for shaping cross-departmental competition in favor of climate protection,” said Stefan Reis-Schmidt of the Bavarian Regional Group of the German Academy of Urban Development and Regional Planning. For this reason, binding targets for different sectors must be set. “

For the next amendment to the Bavarian Climate Protection Act, Reiß-Schmidt demanded a binding spatial planning requirement with specific designations for the state development programme. The hearing on its update will begin soon, and the main focus will be on climate change, digitalisation, equal living conditions and spatial justice.

The coalition gained support from the Greens in the Landtag. Parliamentary group spokesman Christian Zwanziger commented that the country’s development policy should be the actual engine room for a fair policy that is friendly to the grandchildren in Bavaria. “Climate protection, space saving, biodiversity, agriculture, equal living and working conditions must always be taken into account.” The head of the parliamentary group, Ludwig Hartmann, also welcomed the demand to cut land consumption by half, eleven hectares per day with binding land budgets.

