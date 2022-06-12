On Friday, September 2, 2022, the 65th edition of the Coupe Aéronautique Gordon Bennett will take place starting in St. Gallen. The organizers have now announced the participating teams and details of the supporting program.

The Coupe Aéronautique Gordon Bennett, the FAI Long-Distance Championship for Gas Balloon Pilots, is the oldest and most prestigious event in aviation and the ultimate challenge for pilots. The goal is simple: to cover the largest distance to the starting point without interruption. The International Competition was founded in 1906 by James Gordon Bennett, Jr. It started when 16 gas balloons were launched from the Jardin de Tuileries in Paris. The 65th edition of the event will take place on Friday, September 2, 2022, from Kreuzblish in St. Gallen.

This means the gas balloon race could start again in eastern Switzerland. Ten years ago, the Cable Daughters were the venue for the gas-inflating world long-distance championships.

19 teams from eight countries The organizers were able to announce the participating teams. The teams went through a registration process that took several months, with national organizations registering first. 19 teams from eight countries are registered. France, Germany, Poland, Switzerland and the USA are represented by three participating teams. Austria is present with two teams. Australia and Lithuania send a gas balloon team. The team consists of pilots and crew accompanying the flight on the ground.

Hydrogen from the region Gordon Bennett gas balloons are filled with hydrogen. Some of the hydrogen used at Gordon Bennett in St.Gallen can be obtained from production at the Kubel Hydroelectric Power Plant near St.Gallen. From autumn 2022, the CO2 neutral hydrogen production plant will be operated by Hydrogen Production Ostschweiz AG, a joint venture between SAK (St.Gallisch-Appenzellische Kraftwerke AG) and the Osterwalder Group.

Attractive support program Gas balloons will continue to be filled throughout Friday, September 2, 2022, as they take off into the night sky over St. Gallen. The event is highly dependent on the weather, which is why Saturday and Sunday are planned as postponed dates. In addition to the gas balloon start-up, Gordon Bennett 2022 also offers other features: various hot air balloons start at Kreuzbleiche, there is a night glow on Saturday evening, the festival restaurant invites you to relax and a program for families is progressing. Under the title “Performed to the World – From Edward Speltierini to Gordon Bennett 2022,” an exhibition is also presented that presents the connected, groundbreaking, historical, modern, aesthetic, and scientific aspects of gas bloating over a period of nearly 150 years.

Support Gordon Bennett Gordon Bennett 2022 is supported by a lot of volunteer work. The turmoil of the past two years makes the organization of such an international event even more difficult. Therefore, the organizers rely on support. For this, on the site www.gordonbennett2022.ch Campaign for “Friends of Gordon Bennett 2022”. Merchandise can also be purchased to support the event.