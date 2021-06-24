After the Italian League, free offers for customers

sky For the next three years, he will have to partly say goodbye to the First Division. As is known, the exclusivity of the upcoming tournaments will be covered by DAZN, with satellite channels broadcasting only three matches at the weekend, shared with DAZN. However, Sky is not caught and is not ready: pay TV is expanding its horizons and now offering its customers important initiatives Optical fiber.

Sky, the best fiber optic prices for old and new customers

supplier Sky WiFi In Italy, it is more than certain. The media company in our country is repeating a model that has already won in other countries such as the UK and Ireland. Customers who choose Sky will be able to activate a fiber optic promotion at more than moderate prices. The best initiatives dedicated to Users More sincerely who completed the engraving on additional platform.

Sky customers with at least one year operating plan will have the opportunity to activate Three months without costs for optical fibers. Availability instead will be from Six months at no cost For customers who have had an active ticket for at least six years.

Sky’s fiber-optic business strategy is not only limited to old customers, but also focused on all new subscriptions. Pay satellite channels now offer their audience a series of Upgrade functional Everyone is included. Sky base offer currently has a fixed cost of 39.99 euros. Customers will get a comprehensive ticket with the package channels entertainment Telephony services with optical fiber included.