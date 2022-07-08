Afghanistan. Uruzgan’s widows are forced to beg. “Our children are sick and we have no money.”

– ads –

Agenpress – Some widows who have lost their husbands in the past few years of conflict in the southern province of Uruzgan say they are experiencing severe financial hardship.

They said they were the heads of their families and had to beg for money on the streets of the regional capital, Tarn Kowt.

My children are sick. I have no money to buy them medicine and there is no head of the family, “ Hasina, a widow, said.

“I am from Kandahar and I came here. Asmaa, a widow, said.

These widows said their children are deprived of an education because of poverty. They called on relevant organizations to provide them with job opportunities.

“I hope to find a job, I will be happy. My children are thirsty and starving,” said Sador Gul, a widow.

“They can help us by providing a sewing lab or a shop,” said Hamida, a widow.

Meanwhile, local officials in Uruzgan said they are trying to meet the challenges of widows.

“We surveyed people begging in the streets, including children, orphans and the disabled. “The list will be handed over to the Department of Disability Affairs,” said Gul Agha, head of the county’s Department of Public Works.

With the fall of the previous government and the freezing of Afghan assets by the United States, the country’s already weak economy has deteriorated severely.

