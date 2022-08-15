Afghanistan. It is the most repressive country in the world. The Taliban made women invisible. Prohibited rights

– ads –

Agenpress – After the collapse of the republican government, Afghanistan witnessed changes in the field of human rights, especially the rights of women and girls.

Restrictions on women’s rights, decisions to veil, and civil protests were among the changes that drew national and international criticism.

– ads –

When the Islamic Emirate came to power, most women were banned from working in government bodies Their presence in other institutions has also decreased.

One of the problems that led to the protests was the transition of the Ministry of Women’s Affairs to the Ministry of Virtue and Vice.

The long history of women’s participation in the political, social, economic and cultural fields in Afghanistan “It showed that they represent half of the capable population in Afghanistan,” said Najia Anwari, a spokeswoman for the State Ministry for Peace Affairs in the previous government.

– ads –

Women have often taken to the streets to criticize the policies of the Islamic Emirate over the past year. As a result, the Islamic Emirate has arrested some, which provoked reactions inside and outside the country.

“The first thing they did was isolate women from society,” said Khatera Hesar, a women’s rights activist.

said Fawzia Kofi, president of the Moj al-Thoul party and the Afghanistan party.

The leadership of the Islamic Emirate has issued a series of decrees affecting women in the country over the past 12 months.

On December 3, 2021, the Emir of the Islamic Emirate issued the first decree in six articles, stressing the guarantee of women’s rights on the basis of Islamic law.

According to this decree, no one has the power to give a woman to someone in exchange for peace or conflict resolution.

On May 7, 2022, the Ministry of Virtue and Principality issued a second decree requiring veiling for women. And in one of its articles, the guardians of women who violate the decree are punished and imprisoned.

If a woman does not wear a headscarf in the first place, her home will be identified and her guardian notified and warned. Then, if the veil is not taken into account, then his guardian will be called. In case of repetition, his guardian (father, brother or husband) will be imprisoned for three days. “If the matter is repeated again, his guardian will be sent to court for further punishment,” Akef Mahjar, a spokesman for the Ministry of Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, said.

Women and countries around the world, including international organizations, have responded to the Islamic Emirate’s decisions regarding women’s veiling.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was “disturbed” by the fact Women should cover their faces in public and only leave the house when needed. I once again urge the Taliban to fulfill the promises they made to Afghan women and girls and their obligations under international human rights law.”

“Contrary to the commitments of the Taliban, in the past three weeks many women have been prevented from going to work and have been marginalized. “In many areas they are not even allowed to leave their homes without a mahram,” said Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The closure of the Independent Human Rights Commission, reports of extrajudicial killings in some counties, the uncertain future of students in public universities, restrictions on women’s activities, the military’s treatment of civilian protests, and the difficulties faced by human rights defenders are additional human rights concerns. The United Nations and the United States pushed to send three special envoys to monitor events in Afghanistan.

I ask the de facto authorities to immediately reverse policies and directives that have a negative impact on women And in order to prioritize the rights of women and girls to equal participation in education, work and all other aspects of public life,” said the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan, Richard Bennett.

The US Special Envoy for Human Rights and Women in Afghanistan, Rina Amiri, said there is no reason why girls should not go to school and “what continues to be imposed are the Taliban’s policies against the Afghan population. The The Taliban made Afghan women invisible.”

It is the most repressive regime in the world. It is a situation that Afghan women describe as gender apartheid. It’s the worst case in the world,” He said. He added that “no Muslim-majority country in the world supports” the actions of the Islamic Emirate.

In the past few days leading up to the anniversary of the Islamic Emirate’s rule over Afghanistan, a group of women in Kabul once again protested the current administration’s policies, including restrictions on women and the dire situation. The economy of a country is a country.

“We had a protest. The Taliban violated our protest. They shot in the air and detained the girls for two to three hours. One of the protesters said: (Islamic Emirate forces) confiscated their phones.

One protester said, “Afghan women will not take their hands off their struggles and struggles.”

But despite this, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has a different view of the human rights situation, especially the rights of women and girls in the country.

“The human rights situation in our country has improved in every way since the arrival of the Islamic Emirate, “With the arrival of the Islamic Emirate, the killings and conflicts stopped,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate.

Despite repeated requests for interaction and recognition by the leaders of the Islamic Emirate over the past year, the goal of many countries, especially the United States and European countries, has been to protect women’s rights and defend human rights.

– ads –