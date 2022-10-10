ADAC GT Masters race winner retires at 26

(Motorsport-Total.com) — Former ADAC GT Masters race winner Ricky Collard has announced the abrupt end of his career. In 2017, as BMW Junior, Collard won the second race of the season opener at Oschersleben in a Schnitzer M6 alongside Philipp Eng. However, he only drove three cars on the weekends before Nick Katsburg got into the rest of the season.

© ADAC Motorsport Ricky Collard retired from racing at the age of 26 Zoom

“I have achieved a lot in my career, but I am happy with my life outside of motorsport,” he told our sister site Autosport. “I am so grateful to have been able to live this lifestyle. I have raced against some of the best guys in karting, British Formula 3 and GT racing.”

He talks about his promising junior career: in 2015 he finished second in the British Formula 4 Championship behind current McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris. Today’s IndyCar star has defeated Colton Herta, among others. A year later he finished second in the British Formula 3 Championship before being taken over by BMW.

The ADAC GT Masters 2017 race was promising and in addition to the win, Collard and Eng also claimed another podium at the Red Bull Ring and finished fifth. It was one of the toughest years in the German GT Championship. But after Schnitzer’s departure, Collard’s career went downhill sharply.

© Motorsport Pictures Recently, Ricky Collard drove in the British Touring Car Championship Zoom

In 2018, he replaced his father, Rob Collard, with a BMW 125i in the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) when he was sidelined due to health issues. At the time, Collard finished third at Silverstone. After that it was used only sporadically in the GT region.

In the 2022 season, he attempted another full season at BTCC in a Toyota GR Corolla, but had to drive a front-wheel drive for the first time in his career. He finished 16th in the tournament with 4th place in Snetterton as the personal best player.

“I had so much fun but now I want to find myself outside motorsport. I have a one-way ticket to Australia and a family,” he says. “There is so much more in life than racing cars. A lot of my friends have supported me and sacrificed weekends for me. One of them is now a DJ. I would like to help him now.”

Collard’s retirement was a bit lost in the BTCC Finals. As Tom Ingram celebrated his first championship, British Touring Car Racing said goodbye to its legend Jason Plato, who racked up a total of 97 victories in more than 600 races between 1997 and 2022.