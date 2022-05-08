ACS, Acciona and Ferrovial bids in Australia for 70,000 million . works

Florentino Pérez, President of the Association; Jos Manuel Entrecanales, President of Acciona; and Rafael del Pino, President of Ferrovial.



The government has put a plan on the table where railways, highways, and metros are the star projects. Spanish groups lead the contractor ranking.

The Australian government has put on the table an ambitious transport infrastructure investment plan to be implemented over the next 10 years. There is 110,000 million Australian dollars (about 70,000 million euros) earmarked exclusively