According to this Australian study, travel should help fight dementia

Traveling is a very effective and radical solution to escape from everyday life and the problems that arise from it. Most importantly, it is a very good way to keep you safe. At least that’s the conclusion of a new scientific study from Australia. (Also interesting: Air passenger rights: you can do this if your baggage is lost)

What was examined in the study?

Researchers from Edith Cowan University in Australia developed a study titled “Tourism as a Treatment for Dementia Based on Positive Psychology” which was published in the journal. Tourism management The post, shows that travel can be therapeutic – so whether you’re going on vacation this summer shouldn’t be a question, but a preventive health measure.

“Due to the increasingly important role of tourism in society, a team of tourism and dementia experts is taking charge of it [in dieser Studie, Anm. d. Red.] An overview of the potential benefits of tourism for people with dementia,” the researchers explained first, before presenting their hypothesis: “Tourism is presented as a means to improve the well-being of dementia patients in addition to non-pharmacological interventions.” Or to test this assumption, the researchers had people with dementia observe whether Travel can act as a therapeutic treatment.

This is why travel is good for your health

The fact that letting go of our familiar environment, not least associated with commitments that cause us stress and anxiety, enables us to take a deep breath and stop working, is also evident: spiritual recovery, broadening one’s horizon, and the environment of nature are all elements that help calm the mind. In addition, explains Dr. Travel is often also associated with increased physical activity, said John Wayne, who led the study. After all, the desire to discover and experience new things drives us in motion – whether it’s strolling the food court, shopping marathon, visiting a museum with endless walkways or strolling in foreign landscapes.

The researcher adds another example: “Meals are often different when on vacation: they are usually more social activities with many people, and family-like meals have been found to positively influence eating behavior in patients with dementia.” And finally: “Other essential elements such as fresh air and sunlight (…) increase levels of vitamin D and serotonin,” which are clearly important factors for well-being. what are you waiting for? On vacation, your health will thank you.

The essay “Le voyage serait une thérapie contre la démence selon cette étude australienne” by Charlotte Chaboye first appeared in GQ.fr