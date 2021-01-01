Acciona Gets Employment in Australia for 520 Million | Economy

Acciona, as a member of the Southwest Connex Alliance with NRW Contracting and Maca Civil, has been selected as preferred bidder for the design and construction of an outer ring road in the coastal city of Bunbury (Australia), with a budget of A $ 852 million (approximately € 520 million), according to the group.

In the project, which was awarded by Main Roads Western Australia, the state’s road and highway operator, the Australian government provides 80% of the funds needed and the Western Australian state government the remaining 20%.

The company headed by José Manuel Entrecanales indicated that the scope of the project includes the design and construction of 27 kilometers of a four-lane highway, which will save users up to 15 minutes each way.

This new road will provide an alternate route in the outer ring to Banbury, the third largest city in the state, and connect to various expressways and highways. The project includes the construction of safe railways and river crossings, in addition to 20 kilometers of local roads.

The new bypass will provide better access to Bunbury Harbor, strengthening the city’s position and its province as a leading industrial center for the southwestern Australian region. The construction of the project will start in 2021, subject to environmental and heritage approvals. During the construction phase, a large number of direct and indirect jobs will be created that will benefit both the state and local communities.

Projects in Australia

Acciona has a long standing presence in Western Australia, with the development of projects such as the Mundaring Water Treatment Plant, which has a capacity of 165,000 m3 per day and feeds the equivalent of 650,000 residents. The company got its design, construction, operation and maintenance for 35 years under concession.

Additionally, the group is also building the first plant to convert waste to energy or Waste to energy In Perth. The plant will process up to 400,000 tons of waste annually and will have a production capacity of 36 megawatts, equivalent to consuming 50,000 homes.