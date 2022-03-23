Abu Dhabi unveils new habitat for natural history with a collection that depicts…

Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi

The Natural History Museum in Abu Dhabi will display thousands of natural wonders

Mission: To inspire and empower younger generations to protect the future of our planet through curiosity and discovery.

Construction of a new museum and research center is expected to be completed in 2025 and will complete the Saadiyat Cultural District in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi today revealed its plans for the Abu Dhabi Museum of Natural History, which will house some of the rarest natural history wonders ever found. For visitors, this means a 13.8 billion year journey through time and space that also offers a thought-provoking perspective on a sustainable future for the planet. The new museum, under construction and due for completion in late 2025, is located in the emirate’s Saadiyat Cultural District, which is emerging as one of the world’s leading cultural centers.

One of the highlights of the new museum’s collection will be the world-famous “Stan,” an impressive, mostly completed, 11.7-meter-long piece. Tyrannosaurus Rex, which are among the best preserved and best studied fossils of this iconic Cretaceous predator. Years of scientific study of Stan, well known to scientists all over the world, has enhanced our knowledge of many aspects of T-Rex expanded. Now that Stan has found a new home at the Abu Dhabi Museum of Natural History, this 67 million-year-old dinosaur is cared for by experienced scientists and will continue to contribute to education, research, and inspire future explorers.

Besides Stan, there will also be an unusual specimen of the Murchison meteorite, which landed in Australia more than 40 years ago and has since provided scientists with new information about the early solar system. This meteorite contains a variety of organic “star dust”. Compounds and pre-solar particles that formed more than 7 billion years ago – long before our current solar system even existed – and offer an ancient glimpse into the building blocks of life.

The museum’s collection will display many important artifacts that are part of the museum’s compelling vision, as well as immersive experiences created by a dedicated team in Abu Dhabi and supported by strategic partnerships with world-renowned scholars and natural history experts.

The Abu Dhabi Museum of Natural History was designed and developed by the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT Abu Dhabi) in partnership with Miral, the leading destination and experience provider in Abu Dhabi. The Abu Dhabi Museum of Natural History is a scientific research and education facility and an educational resource for learning about the evolving history of our planet, with the aim of igniting an enduring passion for nature in visitors of all ages.

According to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, raising awareness about how we affect our planet has never been more important.

Natural History has a new home in Abu Dhabi. A new museum tells the story of our universe through some of the most amazing natural wonders known to man. These are the wonderful gifts of nature that we are proud to share with the world. The Blessed Special Envoy said they are unleashing millions of years of knowledge not only to fuel scientific discovery, but also to inspire our children to protect the future of our planet. Natural History, we are achieving our vision to enrich lives and make Abu Dhabi a place for research, collaboration and discovery.”

The museum will join the diverse cultural institutions and museums of the Saadiyat Cultural District, which also includes the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the upcoming Zayed National Museum and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. This is part of Abu Dhabi’s strategy to position the emirate as a center for culture, arts and creativity.

With a focus on immersive exhibits, curated collections featuring exceptional specimens, and innovative interactive mediums, the exhibitions of the Abu Dhabi Museum of Natural History will take the visitor on a journey into the dawn of time, the evolution of the universe, the formation of the Earth and the history of life on our planet – and also a glimpse into our potential future.

In addition to world natural history, the Abu Dhabi Museum of Natural History will present, for the first time, the history of life on Earth through the Arab perspective, with local natural treasures of animals, plants and geological history of the region forming part of the visitor’s journey.

It will join a global community of natural history museums dedicated to public education and the development and sharing of scientific research. The innovative scientific research facility within the museum will conduct studies in areas such as zoology, paleontology, marine biology, molecular research (RNA and proteomics) and earth sciences. The main goal is to deepen knowledge and understanding of our past, but at the same time create a think tank for future innovations and new technologies.

Covering an area of ​​more than 35,000 square metres, Mecanoo’s lead architects have designed the Abu Dhabi Museum of Natural History based on natural rock formations to reflect the museum’s goal of promoting understanding and engagement with the natural world. Each design element uses geometry as an overarching theme, with pentagonal shapes reminiscent of cellular structures. Water and plants, two powerful symbols of life in the desert, also play an important role in the design. In addition to exhibition spaces for galleries, the museum will also include temporary exhibition spaces for special events and theater spaces. The port development and construction work has already begun on the site of the Natural History Museum in Abu Dhabi.

The Natural History Museum in Abu Dhabi will provide Emirati, national and regional jobs and will employ curators covering the full spectrum of the natural sciences. In addition, it aims to attract and develop young talent as part of Abu Dhabi’s drive to boost the cultural and creative industries.

Al Saadiyat Cultural District is already home to the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the globally acclaimed museum designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Jean Nouvel, and Manarat Al Saadiyat, a cultural hub filled with internationally relevant exhibitions, events, workshops and creative programs that contribute to a vibrant arts scene. in the region.

The Saadiyat Cultural District will soon include the Zayed National Museum, the Emirates National Museum, the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi Museum, which focuses on modern and contemporary art from around the world, and the Abrahamic Family House, which brings together three religious sites in one space – a mosque, a synagogue and a church – to promote acceptance and peaceful coexistence. among people of all faiths.

About the Abu Dhabi Museum of Natural History

The Abu Dhabi Museum of Natural History will be a world-leading research and teaching facility located in the Saadiyat Cultural District in Abu Dhabi. The goal of the Abu Dhabi Museum of Natural History is to inspire an enduring passion for and understanding of nature for visitors of all ages. Using the latest technology for immersive and interactive exhibits, the museum will take visitors on a journey that tells about the evolution of our world, the formation of the Earth, and the history and future of life on our planet. The Abu Dhabi Museum of Natural History will be a museum open to a wide audience and target all population groups.

About the Ministry of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) promotes the sustainable growth of the cultural, tourism and creative sectors in Abu Dhabi, supports economic progress and contributes to the realization of Abu Dhabi’s global ambitions. Working in partnership with organizations that position the emirate as a leading international travel destination, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi seeks to unify the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate efforts and investments, provide innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the cultural and tourism industries.

The vision of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi is determined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscapes. We are committed to strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a place of originality, innovation and unparalleled experiences, exemplified by its vibrant traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and innovative thinking.

