A thief stole a security camera

The Neighborhood Huiliches The Neuquén metropolitan area was the scene of a new attempted robbery, as recorded by a surveillance camera. Safety From a neighbor, the photos quickly spread as an alert between Neighbour And trying to identify the thief who broke the camera when he realized he was being scratched.

Ulysses, the homeowner, told LU5 that his surveillance camera captured the sequence on Saturday morning, minutes before 4 o’clock. It happened. While the whole neighborhood was asleep.

“I find that at 3:38 a person who appeared to be a minor, tried to enter the property, was looking around the house and when he found that the security camera was at a higher altitude or not what Ulysses said:

Although the perpetrator broke the device, the photos that were recorded until then were recorded in the central system inside the house, through which the neighbor could find out what happened.

As for the photos, he did not hesitate to share them with others, and so within a few hours they ended up spreading among neighbors and network users throughout the capital.

Ulysses is not the only neighbor who decided to implement such a measure, rather the neighbors organized as a result of repeated acts of insecurity with this kind of measures, WhatsApp groups and other ideas to protect each other.

In this sense, the affected neighbor indicated that he is considering another possibility that he can support to avoid becoming victims of insecurity.

“I have now chosen to erect a perimeter fence,” he said, a system of invisible lights to detect movement within his home grounds. Although he made the corresponding complaint, he doubted that it would be useful in catching the thief.