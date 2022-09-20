A Swiss minister suggests taking a shower as a married couple to reduce electricity consumption

digital millennium

As a savings measure in the face of the energy crisis in Europe due to the conflict in Ukraine, the Swiss Environment Minister, Simonetta Sommaruga, Launched a proposal to reduce electricity consumption in the winterwhich sparked controversy.

According to the newspapervanguard The minister suggested showering as a couple as a saving measure thus reducing energy consumption by 15 per cent. This action caused a stupor and Sommaruga was forced to specify the said action.

He pointed out that the shared bathroom is not suitable for all audiences and that it is a work targeting young people more, in addition to encouraged to lower the temperature of the houses, Turn off unwanted lights or unplug computers that are not being used.

Facing criticism for the shared shower, the Swiss leader was quick to point out “It wouldn’t be comfortable for two people to take a shower at a certain age” The idea was limited to young people.

However, this is not the first time that leaders or public figures have made proposals to cut energy spending, such as the president of the German state of Baden.-Württemberg, Winfried Kretschmann suggested that a savings measure is to replace some showers with wet wipes. “People can save money by using baby wipes instead of showering all the time,” Kretschmann literally said.

