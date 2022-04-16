A study revealed the dangers of reading on the phone: from paper reading to digital reading

A study revealed the dangers of reading on the phone: from paper reading to digital reading

In the last years electronic devices They have become an indispensable part of our lives while the negative aspects have been denounced. Since the beginning of the epidemic, Read Studying from a cell phone or computer is becoming more and more popular, and although electronic devices have greatly benefited humanity, we must ask ourselves if we are using them properly.

new A study published in the journal Scientific Reports suggest that Read at electronic devices It reduces our reading comprehension and causes eyestrain and headaches.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.