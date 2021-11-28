A sinner never lets anything burn – Tennis

Yannick Sener in the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup with Italy. © ANSA / Alessandro De Marco

On Friday, Jannik Sinner delighted spectators at the Pala Alpitour with great tennis. The next day, the 20-year-old incorrectly presented himself in the Davis Cup, but it was enough to win – and that was the most important thing that evening.

Instead of 6 p.m. as originally planned, Jannik Sinner and opponent Daniel Galan did not enter the arena until 10 p.m. Reason? Hungary and Australia had previously had a tough duel in Turin, with one of the three matches even crossing the three-hour limit. In addition, Lorenzo Sonego showed more problems than expected in the first match between Italy and Colombia. The 26-year-old only beat Nicolas Mega in over two and a half hours 6:7, 6:4 and 6:2 and in doing so scored the first point. The sinner snatched the second thanks with a 7:5, 6:0 victory.

No one doubted that the best athlete in South Tyrol would win this match. The way he did it, however, was somewhat surprising. His counterpart, who is ranked 111th in the world rankings, the young man offered more resistance than expected. Galan put Sextner under constant pressure through aggressive and risky tennis, but he was unable to maintain the high level between them. Sinner, on the other hand, had teething issues, struggled with key kicks, but improved steadily and led Italy to the Davis Cup quarter-finals after 80 minutes.

Daniel Galan showed a good performance. © ANSA / Alessandro De Marco

Throughout the match, he ranked 10th in the world. Evidence of its return force. In total, Galan broke six times, but also received two service losses in the first set. He did not like it. In his view, Sinner increased his hit count from 4:5, and not only won three games in a row, but also moved quickly to 4:0 in the second division. The 25-year-old Galan struggled against it, but the class difference became more apparent the longer the match went on. And so the 20-year-old made it all clear with a 6-0 score, much to the delight of Tifosi, as he did against John Isner. The final doubling has only a statistical value.