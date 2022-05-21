A severe storm warning issued for Miami-Dade and Broward counties

The US National Weather Service has issued a severe storm and flood warning for counties Broward and Miami-Dade, which may run into Saturday afternoon.

“Lightning, local flooding caused by heavy rainfall, strong or damaging winds and hail are potential risks,” the South Florida National Weather Service wrote on its Twitter account this morning.

In Broward, they must remain alert until 4:00 pm, according to information published by the channel Telemundo 51who also warned of the presence of oppressive clouds in Miami County – Daddy Along a line running from Oba Loka to about nine miles east of Surfside.

Similarly, Miami, Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar, Davie, Miami Beach, Plantation, Sunrise, Surfside, Hallandale, Miami Gardens, Lauderhill, Weston, North Miami, and Doral, and North Miami. The beach, Aventura and Dania Beach.

The forecast added that the chances of rain and storms will be relatively high and will break the pattern of hot and dry weather that has been recorded in recent days, when temperatures reached 80 degrees Fahrenheit.

Rain from these local storms could cause flooding throughout southern Florida, although the National Weather Service confirmed that the Keys would not be affected.

Local media reported on Friday the damage caused by local storms, such as the collapse of the laundry room ceiling at 4731 West Flagler Street.

Although investigations by police and firefighters did not yield an official opinion, It is not excluded that it is due to the accumulation of water. After a severe storm.

América TeVé, for her part, reported on the chaos they experienced Friday in South Florida, where cars were stranded by flooding in several areas of Miami-Dade.