A severe storm warning issued for Miami-Dade and Broward counties

The US National Weather Service has issued a severe storm and flood warning for counties Broward and Miami-Dade, which may run into Saturday afternoon.
“Lightning, local flooding caused by heavy rainfall, strong or damaging winds and hail are potential risks,” the South Florida National Weather Service wrote on its Twitter account this morning.
In Broward, they must remain alert until 4:00 pm, according to information published by the channel Telemundo 51who also warned of the presence of oppressive clouds in Miami County – Daddy Along a line running from Oba Loka to about nine miles east of Surfside.
Similarly, Miami, Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar, Davie, Miami Beach, Plantation, Sunrise, Surfside, Hallandale, Miami Gardens, Lauderhill, Weston, North Miami, and Doral, and North Miami. The beach, Aventura and Dania Beach.
The forecast added that the chances of rain and storms will be relatively high and will break the pattern of hot and dry weather that has been recorded in recent days, when temperatures reached 80 degrees Fahrenheit.
Rain from these local storms could cause flooding throughout southern Florida, although the National Weather Service confirmed that the Keys would not be affected.
Local media reported on Friday the damage caused by local storms, such as the collapse of the laundry room ceiling at 4731 West Flagler Street.
Although investigations by police and firefighters did not yield an official opinion, It is not excluded that it is due to the accumulation of water. After a severe storm.
América TeVé, for her part, reported on the chaos they experienced Friday in South Florida, where cars were stranded by flooding in several areas of Miami-Dade.
We need your help:
Like you, thousands of CubansThey read and support CiberCuba’s independent journalism. Our editorial independence begins with our economic independence: No organization from any country funds CyberCuba. We create our own agenda, publish our opinions, and give a voice to all Cubans without outside influences.
Our newspaper until today has only been financed by advertising and private money, but that limits what we can do. This is why we ask for your help. Your financial contribution will allow us to do more investigative journalism and increase the number of collaborators reporting from Al Jazeera, while maintaining our editorial independence. Any contribution, big or small, will be of great value to our future. Starting at just $5 and in just a minute of your time, you can team up with CiberCuba. Thanks.
Typical creator. Subtly charming web advocate. Infuriatingly humble beer aficionado.