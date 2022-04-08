A setback for Meghan Markle: She has lost two important links with the United Kingdom

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down from their royal duties in March 2020, they had to end many of their ties with the UK. Yes good They intended to maintain the relationship with the charities with which they had the most affection, and the Queen commanded the opposite.

And something was right because Meghan hasn’t returned to the UK since moving to the US, and Harry has only been back twice.: for the funeral of his grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, and For the unveiling of a memorial statue to his mother, Princess Diana.

The Duchess intends to start a political career in the United States wire i

And now, two years into real life, The Duchess’s few remaining ties with the country are severed. In fact, it was recently announced that one of his charitable sponsorships is about to expire.

from a statement, The Mayhew Animal Charity has announced that the collaboration with Meghan has ended. According to the script, Mayhew said it was a “remarkable privilege” to work closely with the former actress. According to the British newspaper MirrorMeghan signed the agreement, saying: ‘Although my time as Mihew is over, my unwavering support has not. I encourage each and every one of you to support in any way you can. Rescue Animal’s emotional support is unparalleled, as you will soon discover: it’s not you who You save him, but they save you.”

Meghan Markle lost sponsorship of an animal protection charity

The end of Mayhew’s sponsorship comes after Meghan was also forced to relinquish two royal titles in February 2021., when she and Harry confirmed after a twelve-month review that they would not return to their roles within the royal family. The two institutions they had links with They were the National Theater and the Association of Commonwealth Universities.

It is rumored that Meghan’s role as patron of the National Theater was a major source of tension with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.. According to a source, when Queen Meghan handed over the stage sponsorship, the news was not good with Camilla. “She really wanted it. She was very upset when she went to Meghan,” another source said. times.

However, Megan has only made one official visit to the National Theatre Before she and Harry announced their retirement from real life and moved across the Atlantic to start a new life. In that sense, it was revealed last month that Camilla will take over as royal patron.

In other words, with the loss of Mayhew and the National Theatre’s sponsorship, Meghan is now only associated with one cause in the UK: Smart Works, an organization that helps women return to work. In fact, it was revealed last month that Meghan and the Harry Archwell Foundation have awarded a grant to Smart Works to celebrate Women’s History Month.

It is rumored that with only one sponsorship at her expense, the Duchess will not intend to return to the UK.

So sponsored by one UK charity, Many members of the royal family are wondering if he will return to Britainwhere she and Harry keep a house at Frogmore Cottage where Princess Eugenie now lives with her husband and son.

In concrete facts, there does not seem to be an intention to return either. Their 10-month-old daughter Lilibet has not met her family in the UK and their son Archie, who turns three in May, has not seen since fall 2019.

Also, earlier this year, Harry has claimed he is unable to bring Meghan and their two children to the UK due to insecurity after they lost police protection when they backed away from the family as members of the royal family. On the other hand, they also did not return for Prince Philip’s memorial service at Westminster Abbey a few weeks ago.

In February, biographer Tom Power, who is writing a book on Meghan, said the Duchess had no intention of returning to the UK and “would not mind” welcoming back to London. “At the moment, Meghan’s final fate is not clear, but for sure It has the support to become an American policy. “I think Britain is a lost cause for the Sussexes and I think Meghan has no intention of coming back,” Power wrote. the sun.