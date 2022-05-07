A rare case of monkeypox has been reported in the UK

Outbreaks of hepatitis in childhood, what are its risks? 1:59

(CNN) – rare case of monkeypox The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said monkeypox had been diagnosed in a patient in England. In a statement on Saturday.

According to UKHSA, “The patient has a recent travel history from Nigeria, where he is believed to have contracted the infection, prior to traveling to the UK.”

The patient is being treated in Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust’s specialist infectious disease and isolation unit in London.

The British agency added that monkeypox is a rare viral infection that does not spread easily between people, describing the overall risk to the general public as “extremely low”.

The infection can spread when someone is in close contact with an infected person; However, there is a very low risk of transmission to the general population.”

According to the UKSHA, initial symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills and fatigue.

UKSHA said it would contact people “who may have been in close contact with the individual to provide health information and advice” as a precaution.