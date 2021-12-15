A new poll shows Lula will crush Bolsonaro and win in the first round

previous president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, with the 48 percent of voting intent, He would have been elected president of Brazil without having to run in a second round if the election were todayAccording to a survey published Tuesday by the IPIC Institute.

The socialist leader who ruled Brazil from 2003 to 2010 has a huge advantage over the current Brazilian president, the far right Jair Bolsonaro, Who is responsible for the new poll? 21 percent intent to vote.

fall immediately Sergio Moro, the judge who imprisoned Lula for corruption and who was Bolsonaro’s prime minister of justice, with 6 percentThe leader of the Labor Party Ciro Gomez (5 percent), who was the third most-voted candidate in the 2018 presidential election.

Lola Who has not yet confirmed his candidacy, but has admitted on various occasions his desire to run in the elections, the leader remains undisputed and unbeatable in opinion polls for the October 2022 elections, even with the confirmation of the first primary nominations, as Moro himself or Sao Paulo state governor Joao Doria, the fifth candidate with 2 percent, is confirmed.

With 48 percent of intent, Lula will get more votes than all of his competitors combined, ensuring he is elected without having to go through a second round, which Brazilian legislation provides for the most voted candidates if no candidate receives more. of half the votes.

Ipec مسح scan was performed Between December 9 and 13, After Bolsonaro joined the Liberal Party (PL) he made it clear that he aspires to be re-elected in 2022.

The survey was also conducted afterwards Moro’s affiliation with Podemos as a first step in starting a possible election campaign and that Doria had been elected as a pre-candidate in the Brazilian Social Democratic Party (PSDB) primaries.

IPIC said it interviewed 2002 voters in 144 different municipalities for a survey with a margin of error of two percentage points and an accuracy rate of 95 percent.

Lula was also the leader of the polls for the 2018 elections But the confirmation of his corruption conviction by second-tier courts made him politically ineligible The Workers’ Party (PT) was forced to nominate the former mayor of São Paulo Fernando Haddad, Bolsonaro defeated him in the second round.

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the convictions against the progressive and former union leader paved the way for him to run in next year’s elections.