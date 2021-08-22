A new gold x PSG smartphone for Ashraf Hakim

Aug 22, 2021 at 3:20 p.m. by Emmanuel Bernard

With number 2, Morocco and PSG logos, this laptop is a copy of Achraf Hakimi.

For a footballer, moving to the club is worth changing a life. Especially if the process takes place between two teams from different countries. Achraf Hakimi discovers France and its capital, Paris, now that he is a PSG player. This means adapting the codes of his new employer, from the colors to the clothes associated with Paris. Through more small details that sometimes make a difference with the proponents.

Achraf Hakimi adopts his new codes with Paris Saint-Germain

With his first good performance with his new squad, the right side has already put the fans in the pocket. Where exactly he slips his new smartphone dedicated to the two most important logos, at the moment for him: the Paris Saint-Germain logo and his new club and the Moroccan selection, which he chose to defend (a Madrid-born would have also claimed to join La Roja).

24 karat gold smartphone with the number on it

The device is offered to us by the company Design Gold. The person who produced Phones for every Parisian player after the French League title. The club then distanced itself from the process, invoking the brand’s individual initiative. Perhaps the same is the case here, a gift given to the player, against vision. If not, stick to his new life. A smartphone is an Apple brand device. It’s 24 karat gold, on the surface cover and wearing the number 2 of the player’s jersey, on the field.











