How to create a business account on Instagram, how to make money?

Nowadays, most of the people are available on social media sites like Facebook and Instagram. Instagram launched in 2010, and it’s a very popular platform. Millions of people around the world use this platform. We all share our photos and videos on Instagram. Most of the users are always connected here. But did you know that? Or can we even make money from Instagram?

From cricketer Virat Kohli to Amitabh Bachchan, there are many celebrities who have earned millions on Instagram. Instagram provides many services including a business account. Today we’ll tell you how to open an Instagram business account and how you can make good money from it.

What is an Instagram business profile?

Instagram is a completely free platform. You can create your business account here, advertise on Instagram page, and make money through it. Also understand when your followers are online, what their country and city are. You will also find information about how many people viewed your post and the number of impressions they got. With this, your business can improve a lot. You can earn money from your Instagram business account.

How to open an Instagram business account?

First of all, open Instagram. A page will appear in front of you saying Sign Up or Sign In.

Here you will be asked for your phone number and email. Fill in the details and click Next.

You will now be prompted for your name and password, then click Next.

Now, after opening the page, it will give you a list of friends. Either follow them or click Next.

You will now be prompted to connect to Facebook. If you want to do so, do so or click Skip.

Then there is the option to add photos. You can add pictures or click skip.

Now the login information will be asked to save, click on save or skip.

Now that your Instagram account is created, you want to change it to a business account

Click on the three dots that appear here.

Then click Switch to Business Account. Then click Continue.

Select your account category here and click Next.

View your information and click Next.

Select your Facebook page or click Skip.

Now click on go to profile. Your account is now a business account.

After creating an Instagram business account, you can increase its traffic and advertise your brand. This will benefit your business. If you have more followers, companies will contact you to promote it.