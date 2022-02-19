A member of the Ukrainian army died

Until 9:00 in the morning, the Russian occupying forces in the area of ​​operation of the United Forces (OVK) violated the armistice 19 times. A Ukrainian soldier was killed as a result of enemy bombing.

This was announced by the OVK press service on Facebook.

“… Weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements were used 16 times … As a result of enemy shelling, a Ukrainian soldier was injured beyond life. The command of the joint forces extends its sincere condolences to the family of the late soldier.”

It was confirmed that the enemy used 122 mm artillery, 120 mm and 82 mm mortars and grenade launchers of various systems.

According to the OVK press center, a hostile UAV, presumably an Orlan 10, flying over the Donbass dividing line in the Donetsk region, was repaired.

The OVK crew explains that the occupiers continued to launch insidious artillery fire from residential areas. They installed their artillery near the apartment buildings. With these actions, the enemy is trying to force units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to open retaliatory fire, and then accuse the Ukrainian defenders of bombing civilians.

“We make it clear that the joint forces do not shoot at civilian infrastructure targets. They follow the rules of international humanitarian law,” he added.

According to Ukrinform, the occupiers have violated the ceasefire 66 times in the past 24 hours.

