(XINHUA) – Glasgow, Nov 09 – Another fact worth noting is that all of these countries have naturally reached peak carbon, with development stages and the transfer of high-carbon industries evolving. In September last year, China updated its nationally determined contribution targets that aim to reach peak carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060, giving the Asian country a gap of about 30 years between the two purposes. By comparison, the EU would be 71 years old, the US would be 43, and Japan would be 37.



“The issue of climate change is not only about this, it is closely related to the economy, society, environment, employment and other sectors within the country,” Xie Zhenhua, China’s special envoy for climate change, said at the 26th session of the 26th session. Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, underway.



Half of the world’s energy savings: China has translated its commitments on peak carbon emissions and carbon neutrality into concrete action. According to the World Bank, the Asian country has in fact accounted for more than half of all global energy savings since 2005.



Measures taken by countries around the world to reduce emissions usually include improving energy efficiency, optimizing the energy mix, developing renewable energy, adapting industrial structure, and developing forest carbon sequestration.



“China’s contribution in these areas accounts for about 30-50% of the global total,” Xie said, noting how clear the Asian country’s contribution to global emissions reduction is. (continued)