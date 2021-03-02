A Filipina tortured her maid for months, and she was removed from her position as ambassador

The Philippine authorities sacked its ambassador to Brazil after she beat a domestic worker in her official residence in Brasilia for months, in attacks that were documented by surveillance cameras and published in the press.

At the end of last year, Manila summoned its ambassador, Maricho Mauro, after the Brazilian “Globonioz” channel showed images from surveillance cameras taken over a period of eight months showing the torture that the domestic worker was subjected to, who is also a Filipina.

On Monday, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte announced the dismissal of the ambassador from the Foreign Ministry.

He said, “There are rules to be followed. If you disobey them, you will be at risk. If things do not go well, I will be on the lookout for you.”

Mauro would lose her right to pension benefits and be banned from any public office.

Ambassador Mariecho Mauro

CCTV images captured between March and October 2020 were used to support a complaint filed with the Philippine government against the diplomat, who was appointed ambassador to Brazil in 2018.

And the Millions of Filipinos are in domestic service Abroad. The money they send home makes up a significant share of the Philippines’ GDP.

However, some of those scattered around the world work in difficult and sometimes dangerous conditions. And many cases are recorded To physical or psychological abuse against them.