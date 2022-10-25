A favorite of top miners: copper deposits associated with deposits

Full Screen /Copper from the Ko direction at the Aeonian Company’s Koocanusa property in British Columbia: Staining of azurite and malachite around sulfide inclusions frozen in a dolomite rock unit. This was a specimen found within a 130 meter long metal road cut within the Ku main direction.

An increasing number of large mining companies are interested in deposits that are mined underground – not only because surface disturbances and environmental impact are lower than open mining, but also because they can be very economical thanks to lower production costs. Thus, sedimentary copper deposits are among the most attractive types of deposits for underground mining as their ore area is usually continuous over large distances (up to several kilometers and hundreds to thousands of kilometers in Germany and Poland or in the highly prolific Congo copper belt). And if the ore area is only a meter wide (or less!), that’s great news for mine engineers and contributors alike.