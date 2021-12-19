A country without an ATM .. A strange story about strange restrictions on mobile and television | A country without an ATM A strange story of strange restrictions on mobile TV

1/5 Nowadays ATMs have become a necessity for everyone. Some banks have ATMs. So you do not have to go to the bank to withdraw money. But even today, there is a country in the world where there is no ATM. People here still have to go to the bank to withdraw money. The name of this country is Eritrea. Some strange laws have been enacted in this country.

2/5 The government has also imposed a number of restrictions on television in this country. Here people see the same channels that the government wants to show on TV.

3/5 You might be surprised, but the country gained its independence in 1993, but since then it has been ruled by one president. whose name is Isaiah Averkey. Critics of other governments are imprisoned.

4/5 It is also very difficult to buy a mobile SIM card in this country and if you buy a SIM card by doing anything, the internet is not working in it.