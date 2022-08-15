A 16-year-old Peruvian teenager attended 10 universities in the US, UK, Portugal, Switzerland and Japan

A 16-year-old Peruvian teenager entered 10 foreign universities. (GEC)

Cusco’s pride. Gabriela Agüero Muñoz is a fifth year high school student at Colegio Innova Schoolslocated in urbanization Larabaregion Saint Jeronimo In the Cuzco Who has achieved great success in his studies: Entry to 10 international universities.

The 16-year-old decided to study Law At some universities abroad, which is why when he was barely 15 years old he began to investigate the role of study abroad offering this degree.

And so, since last year, the admissions process has begun in 25 universities around the world. Petan Drasian refused his application because of his young age. The professions he chose were mainly law, but his choices also include political science and business administration.

The outstanding student from COSCO has already obtained at least her acceptance letter 10 prestigious universities:

United kingdom:

De Montfort University of Leicester

York University

University of Liverpool

Birmingham City University in England

London South Bank University

University of the West of England

San Diego State University in United State

Tokyo International University in Japan

University of Lisbon in Portugal

ETH Zurich in Swiss.

s He is still waiting for the results of his admission process to 13 other schools such as Columbia and Harvard in the United States.

Gabriela Agüero Muñoz hasn’t decided yet on which university to attend, but she did mention that her favorite is York University. “The law school there fits my personality, because I am a very open-minded and talkative person. The lawyers they elect are litigants and they go to court, but another strong option is the University of Zurich, the seventh best university in the world.” trade.

York University is his favourite. (GEC)

Newspaper tradehas a School Reporters Program, where students can develop their skills to write notes and articles with the guidance of journalists.

Gabriela Agüero was part of this programme, and mentioned that this experience is mentioned in her applied articles for higher education centers. “From an early age, my mother’s grandfather read newspapers and this sparked my curiosity towards society. I have always felt comfortable with words and communication. Law is a perfect blend of both, knowledge of the world around it and how the written law works everywhere,” he said.

Through her social networks, the young student He thanked his family and those who believed in his dreams. “I’ve been a very happy girl, we have the best lunchboxes in the room and an endless amount of things to say, neither naughty nor anxious, but blessed, we always had everything,” she said.

