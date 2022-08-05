90PLUS | Chamber successor: TSG Hoffenheim looks to Philip Max

News

news | TSG Hoffenheim gave up David Raum’s best performance. Still searching for a replacement for it – it can be called Philip Max.

TSG Hoffenheim: Max comes instead of Angelino?

David Raum (24) started in TSG Hoffenheim To the national player, but he moved to RB Leipzig after just one season for 26 million euros. The left-back successor can go in the opposite direction. But I have Kraichgauer Angeleno (25) He does not hold all the reins.

again football table mentionedHe feels no time pressure in redirecting and waits and sees the markets in England and his native Spain. Leipzig prefers to sell abroad, while TSG Hoffenheim, on the other hand, can only take out a one-year loan, and will also have to take advantage of salary subsidies.

Therefore, the ninth German league last year deals with alternatives, including those Philip Max (28) belong. At FC Augsburg, he caught himself with a strong attack motive – similar to Raum – before moving to PSV Eindhoven in the summer of 2020 for eight million euros.

And Max quickly established himself there, still has a contract until 2024, and came last Tuesday in the Champions League qualifiers at the Monaco stadium (1-1) for 61 minutes.

