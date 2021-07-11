Sports Writing, July 11 (EFE). – The US team lost its first match in preparation for the Tokyo Olympics 87-90 against Nigeria, in a match held in Las Vegas.

With only four days of training and the absence of Devin Booker, Khris Middleton and Puppy Holidays playing in the NBA Final, with the Phoenix Suns first and the Milwaukee Bucks second and third, a surprise American defeat could qualify.

The Nigerians, with six NBA players, beat the Americans not only on the scoreboard, but also on the rebound, 34-46.

Nigeria scored 20 of 42 hat-tricks, with goalkeeper Gabi Vincent playing for the Miami Heat, and signed 6 of 8 hat-tricks and finished the season with 21 points. Calab Agada, who plays in the Israeli league, scored three times and 17 points.

On the American side, Kevin Durant scored 15 points, but only 2 from his first 11 pitches.

The United States was knocked out of the 2019 World Cup quarter-finals by France, in its last major competition, and its preparations for the Olympic Games begin with the wrong foot, although coach Gregg Popovich prefers to see it differently.

We’ve only trained for four days and they’ve been focused for a month. “It’s a lesson we have to learn from, and I don’t think it’s the end of the world,” he said at the end of the match. EFE

Molly / E