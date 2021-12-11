Woodbridge did not hesitate to share Djokovic in Australia

Much has been said in the last hours about the possibility of Novak Djokovic In the first round of the 2022 season in Australia. Serbia’s entry into the ATP Cup, which kicks off tennis next year, may increase the chances that the current leader of the standings will defend the title in the tournament. Australian Open. However, the Tennis Australia manager, Craig Tilly noted that “no exceptions will be made.” With a 20-time Grand Slam champion. Is that the local government has been very firm in their convictions and they are willing to risk not having the best player in the ring because they cannot change the rules of the game in terms of what they are asking of the citizens.

In fact, the legend Todd Woodbridge I decided to get into the topic and came out to support Tiley’s lyrics. “Some people have even said Tennis Australia is looking for some asterisks to get it [la presencia de Djokovic]. Without a doubt, This is absolute nonsense and it can’t happen because the government makes the rules, he said in an interview with Average 9 news.

Moreover, he said: “When you play a sport in which you have to travel around the world, you will have no choice but to comply with the regulations set by those countries.. The scenario here is very clear. “Australia requires that tennis players have a full vaccination schedule, otherwise they will not be able to enter the country and, therefore, compete within the first month of competition.

“If you meet the criteria, you can play. It would be great to be back No. 1 in Australia, but you have to do the same as any other traveler when you arrive in the country. It’s not about licensed tennis players or tennis players in general, it’s about that. All the other people have to do,” concluded the 16-times doubles champion in the Grand Slams.

The record is at stake

Since he has yet to confirm whether he has been vaccinated, some speculation about the future of the Serbs has begun to emerge. Champion in the last three editions on the island (he won the title nine times), Djokovic He seizes an unbeatable opportunity to rise to the top of the rankings of the best Grand Slam winners, a pinnacle he shares with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.