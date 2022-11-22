5 stocks to watch today, November 16, 2022

US stock futures rose this morning. Meanwhile, some of the stocks that may catch investors’ attention today include:

Wall Street expects that Lowe’s companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) records useful Quarterly earnings of $3.10 per share on revenue of $23.13 billion before the opening bell. Lowe’s shares rose 0.1% to $209 after markets closed.

Analysts expect it target company (New York Stock Exchange:TGT extension) reported a quarterly earnings of $2.13 per share on revenue of $26.38 billion before the opening bell. In after-hours trading, Target shares fell 0.3% to $178.50.

Advanced Auto Parts Company (New York Stock Exchange:Application) reported negative earnings results for the third quarter and lowered its full-year forecast. Back in the after-hours period, +11.1% per share which came to $163.50.

After the markets close, it is expected that Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA extension) will report a quarterly profit of 69 cents per share on revenue of $5.77 billion. In the after-hours session, NVIDIA shares were down 0.9%, at $165.20.

Analysts expect it Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) reported quarterly earnings of $0.84 per share on earnings of $13.31 billion after the closing bell. Cisco shares fell 0.4 percent to $44.71 in the after-hours session.

