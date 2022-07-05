45 Years in Space: Is the Voyager mission nearing completion? – Sciences

WASHINGTON (Associated Press) – Far from it, “Voyager”: Never before have man-made objects been so far from Earth as these twin probes from NASA’s space agency.

Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 have been on the road for about 45 years. Since then, both have left the heliosphere and entered areas that had not been explored by spacecraft before.

