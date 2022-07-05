45 Years in Space: Is the Voyager mission nearing completion? – Sciences

WASHINGTON (Associated Press) – Far from it, “Voyager”: Never before have man-made objects been so far from Earth as these twin probes from NASA’s space agency.

Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 have been on the road for about 45 years. Since then, both have left the heliosphere and entered areas that had not been explored by spacecraft before.

But the longest flight in space history appears to be drawing to a close: Although both unmanned probes are still flying and continuing to send data, the NASA scientists responsible have already turned off many onboard instruments in the past three years in order to extend The remaining period. energy. The power of the sensors is decreasing year by year – and engineers have to adapt to it. To do this, they often have to read decades-old documents or contact long-retired NASA engineers.

Data collection “mystery”

With Voyager 1, scientists also currently have a data problem. Although the probe is operating normally, the control system displays completely different data. “Such a puzzle is not surprising at this point in the mission,” said lead scientist Susan Dodd. “The two probes are about 45 years old, which is much older than mission planners ever expected. We are outside the heliosphere — a highly radioactive environment in which no spacecraft has ever flown. So there are major challenges for engineers.”

Originally, the “Voyager” (German: traveller) mission of “two cosmic astronauts,” considered one of the most successful projects in NASA’s history, was designed for four years. “Voyager 2” was launched on August 20, 1977, and its twin sister “Voyager 1” shortly thereafter on September 5, 1977.

Both probes, each weighing about one ton, met with Jupiter and Saturn, while Voyager 2 visited Uranus and Neptune. The probes also studied nearly 50 satellites. The pair have sent back stunning images of Jupiter’s atmosphere, active volcanoes on Jupiter’s moon Io, and Saturn’s rings.

As an insight, the sensors were equipped with backup systems from the start. Duo Voyagers are powered by long-lived plutonium generators.

As it has never happened before

Voyager 1 is now more than 23 billion km from Earth, farther than any other spacecraft, while Voyager 2 is about 20 billion km away. In 2012, Voyager 1 became the first spacecraft in human history to leave the solar system. Thanks to its previous launch, Voyager 2 is the longest continuously operating spacecraft. In 2018, Voyager 2 also left the heliosphere.

However, there are different definitions of the limits of the solar system. They are often equated to the edge of the heliosphere, a type of bubbles in interstellar space that are formed largely by the solar wind. According to other experts, the boundary is farther and lies behind the so-called Oort Cloud, a group of small objects that, despite the huge distance, are still under the influence of the Sun’s gravity.

Is there a fiftieth anniversary?

“Our energy budgets are getting tighter, but our team assumes we can continue to do science for at least five more years,” the probe recently announced via its Twitter SMS. “Maybe we will be able to celebrate our 50th anniversary or even do well in the 2030s.”

Even if the probes are silent, they will not stop flying – they will continue to fly through the Milky Way at up to 48,000 kilometers per hour. The “Voyager” twins carry music from rock and roll legend Chuck Berry on their carriers, as well as classical music from Bach, Mozart and Beethoven, as well as sounds from countries like Australia, Bulgaria, Japan and Peru and 115 images and greetings of potential aliens in 55 different languages.

“It’s hard to see the end coming,” scientist Alan Cummings, who has been tracking the probe for decades, told Scientific American. “But we’ve achieved great things.”