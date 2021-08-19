45 million euros each for Finland and Poland

DrHe filled a maximum of 90 million euros Eurojackpot Half goes to Finland and the other half to Poland. With numbers 4, 31, 39, 43 and 46 and the additional numbers 1 and 4, the players – or unions – won €45 million in the draw in Helsinki, a Westlotto spokesperson announced Friday evening in Münster.

A player from Hessen received a full profit of 90 million euros in May 2021. In 2016, a player from the state of Baden-Württemberg received the full Eurojackpot prize for the first time – at that time it was the highest win in the history of the German lottery.

There were eight hits in the six-figure award category, six of which came from Germany: nearly €837,000 each went to Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Mecklenburg-West Pomerania, Rhineland-Palatinate, twice to Hesse as well as Norway and the Czech Republic.

Previously, the Eurojackpot was not broken six times. Since the start of the Eurojackpot in 2012, the European lottery has reached its legal maximum for the 14th time.