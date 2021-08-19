USA, August Philly drops to 19.4 points

(Teleborsa) – Weak Growth – vs. Strengthening Expectations – FromManufacturing business in the Philadelphia area, in the United States, although the level is still high. In fact, in August, the Philadelphia Federal District’s manufacturing activity index (Philly FED) fell to 19.4 points From 21.9 in July. This number is lower than analysts’ expectations, which indicated an improvement to 23 points.

It must be said that the index above zero Indicates that there are more optimists than pessimists in the manufacturing sector within the Philadelphia region.

Among the components of the index, it is new applications The work conditions index rose to 22.8 points from 17 points to 33.7 points from 48.6 points. one onoccupation which settled at 32.6 points from 29.2 points, while investment spending (Capital expenditures) to 33.7 from 41.2 and above the prices It goes to 71.2 from 69.7 points.