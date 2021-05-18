Animated holograms 3D animation moves in free space

Researchers have succeeded in showing an animated hologram that can move freely in space. It is created by two lasers and an aerosol.

Floating hologram: Researchers use two types of lasers and aerosols to create 3D animations in free space. (Bild: Brigham Young University)

Holograms in Free Space: Researchers at Brigham Young University (BYU) in Utah have successfully used two lasers to create photorealistic animations in the air. EHL researchers are using what is known as a screenless volumetric display technology for this purpose.

The special thing about this technology is that the laser moves the aerosol quickly across the room. The second laser illuminates the aerosol. Because the aerosol is moving at high speed, both the 30fps camera and the human eye perceive the luminous particle as a line in the air.

So far only microscopic animation

However, there is another limitation to this process: since it is an experimental technique, only images that are no larger than the volumetric display area can be created. Therefore, only microscopic animation is currently possible.

A video clip shows how the researchers created a hologram from two miniature Star Trek models, for example. The two spaceships shot each other in a real-looking battle. Another animation shows two characters fighting against each other with light blades from two lightsaber, as it is known from Star Wars.

Video: The laser creates a hologram

Researchers are currently working on changing the size of the hologram. This should be possible by moving the perspective. Because perspective leads to the illusion that things are far away.

Previously, you had to look at a hologram screen. Our technology creates images that float freely in space. Dan Smalley, Brigham Young University

More developer project than 2018

Researchers led by Dan Smalley of Brigham Young University are developing a hologram that can move in free space.

(Bild: Brigham Young University)

Real animation is now possible with laser technology.

(Bild: Brigham Young University)

The hologram project presented now builds on a previous project by Brigham Young University from 2018: around that time, a hologram device called Optical Trap Display (OTD) was developed. Small size 3D images can be created with it. For the past three years, Dan Smalley’s team has spent trying to improve hologram technology.

Real animation is now possible, too. This means researchers are one more step forward in creating high-quality 3D animations. Like Star Trek or Star Wars, for example.

