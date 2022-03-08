3 new functions coming to WhatsApp that you must know

Some sites like WABetaInfois part of this WhatsApp beta program and quickly shares everything it finds, the British newspaper explained on Tuesday the sun.

Thus, technology and programming enthusiasts can learn about the following features of WhatsApp long before they reach the rest of the users.

In any case Just because a feature appears in beta doesn’t necessarily mean that it will eventually reach the public version used by the rest of the world. But it tends to be a good indicator of what users can expect coming to their phones, tablets, and PCs in the coming months.

Here are the three new features that WhatsApp is rumored to have coming soon:

1. Better protection against hackers

in the middle Widespread wave of scams carried out through this application, WhatsApp has come up with a new way to keep hackers out of your conversations. An increasing number of users around the world have lost their accounts or been scammed by scammers using the app, so the developers want to enhance the security of the system.

It’s an issue that could be exacerbated with the new multi-device support being set up.

This will allow users to use the app on their desktop or on the web without having their phone nearby or even on.

With this in mind, WhatsApp Meta wants to introduce two-step verification.

It’s something we’ve already seen in a cell phone for a while, but according to him WABetaInfo This feature will be available on desktop and web in the coming months.

Two-step verification means that every time your phone number is used to sign up for WhatsApp on a new device, you’ll need to enter your PIN password.

When you buy a new phone, insert your existing SIM card, and install WhatsApp, you will have to provide a PIN to prove your identity.

Likewise, if the scammer gets your number and tries to do the same, they will protect you.

So making this metric available to the desktop and the web also makes sense.

However, the functionality is still in the testing phase, which means that WhatsApp may decide not to go ahead with it.

2. Feedback to messages

WhatsApp seems to be preparing too An important new feature for iPhone users.

The app was recently published An early version of the iOS app for testers to receive notifications about reactions to messages.

The upcoming feature is expected to allow users to reply to a message using different emoji, such as a smiling or angry face.

It can work similar to Facebook’s reaction buttons, which allow you to respond to posts and comments with the words “love,” “haha,” “wow,” “sad,” and “angry.”

This new feature was launched last week in the latest beta (version 22.2.72) of the app on iOS.

According to the information received from WABetaInfoin version 22.2.72, the new “Reaction notifications” option appears in the WhatsApp notification settings.

Users can turn these interactions on or off in their notifications.

Notifications will let you know when someone interacts with one of your messages in individual or group chats.

Users can also select the tone that will be played when these notifications are received.

3. Easy to switch your account between phones

WhatsApp also appears to be working on a new feature that makes it easier to switch phones.

The new tool will allow you to quickly transfer chats from Android phone to iPhone.

Until very recently, switching from iPhone to Android or vice versa was a painful process for WhatsApp users.

It always meant losing your WhatsApp chat history.

Late last year, WhatsApp added the ability for iPhone owners to migrate their chats to Samsung phones, and soon after to Google Pixel devices.

Thus, instead of starting from scratch in WhatsApp, chats can be transferred.

Unfortunately, it still doesn’t work the other way around. If you switch from Android to iPhone, you will lose all chats.

But WhatsApp experts from WABetaInfo Discover a new import tool.

The feature appears in the new beta version 22.2.74 of WhatsApp on iOS.

This means that you will be able to transfer WhatsApp history from Android using Move to iOS app.

You’ll need to keep your phone unlocked and unlocked during the process, according to early images of the feature.