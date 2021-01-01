2020 NFL Calendar, Week 17 Today: US fixtures calendar, predictions, agenda and timetables for National Football League Day US and Mexico | NFL Games Today | Week 17 NFL 2020 | United States of America | MX

The road to the playoffs. The National Football League 2020 It’s back another week from Sunday, so now we tell you all the details of this new American Football Day at United State. Find out about the match schedule, broadcast channels and more for United States of America And the Mexico In the following paragraphs.

As known by fans, Week 17 of NFL It will start on Sunday 3 January with the clash between teams Detroit Lions And the Minnesota Vikings In Ford Field. However, this would not be the only match to be played that day, since Tampa Bay Pirates And the Atlanta Falcons They will, too.

Hence, a Sunday kicks off a packed day of soccer with a showdown between New England Patriots And the New York Jets. In addition, at the same time, there will be duels in other states of the country, where the main teams will be Miami DolphinAnd the Cowboys in DallasAnd the Pittsburgh Steelers, Among others.

Finally, after the shift in the afternoon and evening on Sunday o’clock United State17th week of American Football League 2020 Will close on the same day with the fencing in between Philadelphia Eagles And the Washington Soccer Team, In a meeting that promises to be full of emotions and great moments at Lincoln Financial Field, located in Pennsylvania. Will you miss it?

Timetable and schedules for week 17

Sunday 3 January

Lions against Vikings

Time: 1:00 PM (Eastern Time) / 10:00 AM (Pacific Time) / 12:00 PM (Mexico)

Pirates vs Falcons

Time: 1:00 PM (Eastern Time) / 10:00 AM (Pacific Time) / 12:00 PM (Mexico)

– Patriots vs. Gates

Time: 1:00 PM (Eastern Time) / 10:00 AM (Pacific Time) / 12:00 PM (Mexico)

– Bills for dolphins

Time: 1:00 PM (Eastern Time) / 10:00 AM (Pacific Time) / 12:00 PM (Mexico)

Browns vs. Steelers

Time: 1:00 PM (Eastern Time) / 10:00 AM (Pacific Time) / 12:00 PM (Mexico)

– Giants versus Cowboys

Time: 1:00 PM (Eastern Time) / 10:00 AM (Pacific Time) / 12:00 PM (Mexico)

– Bingals vs. Ravens

Time: 1:00 PM (Eastern Time) / 10:00 AM (Pacific Time) / 12:00 PM (Mexico)

Ponies versus Jaguar

Time: 4:25 PM (Eastern Time) / 1:25 PM (Pacific Time) / 3:25 PM (Mexico)

Texas vs the Titans

Time: 4:25 PM (Eastern Time) / 1:25 PM (Pacific Time) / 3:25 PM (Mexico)

Rams versus Cardinals

Time: 4:25 PM (Eastern Time) / 1:25 PM (Pacific Time) / 3:25 PM (Mexico)

Leopards versus saints

Time: 4:25 PM (Eastern Time) / 1:25 PM (Pacific Time) / 3:25 PM (Mexico)

Bears versus packages

Time: 4:25 PM (Eastern Time) / 1:25 PM (Pacific Time) / 3:25 PM (Mexico)

Heads vs. chargers

Time: 4:25 PM (Eastern Time) / 1:25 PM (Pacific Time) / 3:25 PM (Mexico)

– 49ers vs Seahawks

Time: 4:25 PM (Eastern Time) / 1:25 PM (Pacific Time) / 3:25 PM (Mexico)

Broncos vs Raiders

Time: 4:25 PM (Eastern Time) / 1:25 PM (Pacific Time) / 3:25 PM (Mexico)

Eagles versus Washington

Time: 8:20 PM (Eastern Time) / 5:20 PM (Pacific Time) / 7:20 PM (Mexico)

NFL Predictions 17th Week of 2020

Among the most detailed predictions for this new week of the 2020 season is from National Football LeagueTriumph highlights Pirates Over the Hawks On Sunday. Likewise, regarding the remaining duels for the weekend, it is expected that it will be Crows Imposed on Bengals.

On the other hand, in one of the toughest duels to date, the Cowboys They must be able to defeat Giants At MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Finally, in the last game of Week 17 of American Football League 2020, Is expected to be Washington Soccer Team Emerge victorious in a duel against Cowboys in Dallas in the end of the day. what do you say? Dare you throw some chips?